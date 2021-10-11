WHO experts recommend extra Covid-19 jab for immunocompromised

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory group on Monday recommended immunocompromised people should have an additional dose of all Covid-19 vaccines authorised by the WHO.

"Moderately and severely immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose.

.. since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard Primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe Covid-19 disease," the UN health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said.