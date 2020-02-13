WHO extends health emergency over Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The UN health agency on Wednesday said it was extending for another three months its global emergency designation for the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo but said signs of improvement were "extremely positive".

"As long as there is a single case of Ebola in an area as insecure and unstable as eastern DRC, the potential remains for a much larger epidemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.