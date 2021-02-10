WHO follows up any studies on origin of COVID-19 virus

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) is following up with researchers worldwide upon any studies on the origin of SARS-CoV-2 virus, the culprit behind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said a senior WHO official on Wednesday.

At a WHO press briefing, Maria van Kerkhove, technical lead on COVID-19 response at the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said that there are a number of different pieces of work that WHO is working on concerning the origin of COVID-19.

"In any situation and any study that has been published, either waste-water studies or sera, or clinical samples that were collected and tested in 2019, we are following up on," she said, referring to a series of studies worldwide so far that may have claimed to spot SARS-CoV-2 virus in human or environmental samples dating back to the end of 2019.

"We are doing this through our international laboratory network, and we are reaching out to the individual researchers directly.

We involve our regional offices as well," the WHO official said.

She added that even though some of the studies were preprint and actually have never been published in peer-reviewed journals, the WHO still has been following up with the researchers themselves to find out if there is any possibility for further collaboration and work, and indeed there are a number of collaborations that are underway.

As to any consideration from the WHO to send international experts to other countries apart from China for COVID-19 origin investigation, Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, has previously said that the current investigations in China may lead to hypothesis and may lead to the need to make further inquiries or investigations in other countries.