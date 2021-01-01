WHO grants 'emergency validation' to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Geneva, , 2020 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution.

The decision "makes the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the first to receive emergency validation from WHO since the (novel coronavirus) outbreak began a year ago," WHO said in a statement.