UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Hails 'encouraging' Virus Vaccine News

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

WHO hails 'encouraging' virus vaccine news

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Reported breakthroughs in Covid-19 vaccine research are "encouraging", the World Health Organization's chief said on Monday, but voiced concern about surging cases and warned against complacency.

"We continue to receive encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccines," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press briefing.

Tedros, who has just spent more than two weeks in quarantine after coming in contact with someone with Covid-19, said he was "cautiously optimistic" that new tools would start to arrive in the coming months.

But he added: "This is no time for complacency." His comments came as hopes trials of a second candidate vaccine suggested it was nearly 95 percent effective against the virus.

The news from US biotech firm Moderna followed similar interim results last week for Pfizer and BioNTech's candidate vaccine.

- 'Playing with fire' - But WHO has warned that widespread availability of any vaccine remains a long way off, and Covid-19 cases and deaths are surging in many parts of the world.

"Those countries that are letting the virus run unchecked are playing with fire," he said.

He voiced particular alarm about the situation in Europe and the Americas, where he said health workers and systems were being pushed to breaking point.

"A laissez-faire attitude to the virus ... leads to death, suffering and hurts livelihoods and economies," he said.

"The quickest way to open up economies is to defeat the virus." The UN agency's headquarters is experiencing its own outbreak of coronavirus, with Tedros spending 17 days in quarantine -- though he said he had not developed any symptoms.

Five new cases within the same WHO team have been registered in the past week, WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove said.

"We don't know if there is an actual cluster," she said, adding that experts were trying to work out if transmission had happened on the premises.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan stressed that the Geneva region is experiencing "some of the most intense transmission in the world right now".

"We are human beings and we live within a society," he said.

Related Topics

Fire World United Nations Europe Geneva Same Van From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

1 hour ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

52 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

52 minutes ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

52 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

1 hour ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.