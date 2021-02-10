UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Mission Member Says 'don't Rely' On US Virus Intelligence

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

WHO mission member says 'don't rely' on US virus intelligence

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A member of the WHO mission to China exploring the origins of the coronavirus pandemic took a swipe Wednesday at US intelligence on the issue, after the State Department cast doubt on the transparency of their probe.

President Joe Biden "has to look tough on China", expert Peter Daszak said in a tweet as the mission ended, adding: "Please don't rely too much on US intel: increasingly disengaged under Trump & frankly wrong on many aspects."

Related Topics

China Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: Hope Probe, mission accomplished

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 February 2021

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

9 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

9 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.