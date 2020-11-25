UrduPoint.com
WHO Moves To Extend Resources To Encounter Challenges Of COVID -19 In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 25 (APP):World Health Organization (WHO) Country Director Dr.Palitha Mahipala Wednesday called on Prime Minster Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in the State metropolis and briefed various projects and programme launched by the World Health Organization.

AJK Prime Minister thanked the World Health Organization for not only extending resources to meet the challenges of COVID -19 but also played a vibrant role for the capacity building of the departments of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Prime Minister also thanked for providing PCR lab and corona testing kits to the Azad Kashmir government to deal with the corona pandemic and donated three vehicles to the Prime Minister on the behalf of the world health organization.

The country director lauded the timely steps taken by the government of Azad Kashmir to control the pandemic and creating awareness among the masses about the virus.

