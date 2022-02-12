UrduPoint.com

WHO Prequalifies Arthritis Drug For Severe Covid Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

WHO prequalifies arthritis drug for severe Covid cases

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday that it had prequalified the arthritis treatment tocilizumab for use in patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19, in a bid to increase access to the pricey drug.

The monoclonal antibody, used in anti-inflammatory drugs made by Swiss pharma giant Roche, has been shown to reduce the risk of death and also hospitalisation time in certain patients suffering from severe Covid.

WHO has, like the United States and the European Union, already recommended its use to treat severe Covid in hospital settings.

But it remains in short supply and is very expensive -- a single dose reportedly goes for up to $600 in lower-income countries, WHO said, adding though that its prequalification should help make it more accessible.

The UN health agency said it had added three different compositions of the monoclonal antibody to its list of prequalified treatments for the pandemic disease, in a move aimed to spur more the production of more cheaper generic versions.

"The listings should pave the way for more companies coming forward to seek WHO prequalification, thereby increasing the number of quality-assured products and creating competition leading to potentially lower prices," WHO said in a statement.

"The prequalification of these products will also facilitate low- and middle-income countries' authorisation of them as Covid treatments," it said.

WHO told AFP its prequalification process was primarily aimed at ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of medical products procured to developing countries.

A prequalification provides assurances to countries that they are purchasing quality health products.

Prior to tocilizumab, the WHO has prequalified three different compositions for the steroid dexamethasone for treating Covid, as well as Gilead's antiviral remdesivir, although that prequalification has since been suspended.

Tocilizumab has previously been authorised mostly for the treatment of arthritis in about 120 countries.

But during the pandemic, it has also been shown to suppress a dangerous "cytokine storm" -- the over-reaction of the immune system to the coronavirus.

WHO pointed out that the patent for tocilizumab had expired for most uses.

This, it said, "means there should be no intellectual property barriers," although it warned there was "low global availability for quality-assured biosimilars of the product".

WHO said it was currently discussing with Roche how to lower prices and improve access in low- and middle-income countries.

But it stressed to AFP that while Friday's prequalification was specifically for Roche products, "many generic companies are already producing tocilizumab, some of which have also applied for prequalification".

"If they are found to comply with WHO standard... they can enter international markets.""In a sense, prequalification is also indirectly promoting quality local production, and ultimately greater supply and more competitive prices."

Related Topics

Storm World United Nations Drugs European Union United States Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th February 2022

2 minutes ago
 Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

9 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

9 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

9 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

9 hours ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>