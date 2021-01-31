UrduPoint.com
WHO Probe Team Visits Wuhan Market At Heart Of First Virus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:00 PM

WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :A team of WHO experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 visited a market in Wuhan on Sunday where one of the first reported clusters of infections emerged over a year ago.

Members of the group arrived at Huanan seafood market -- which has been sealed since January last year -- driving into its barricaded premises as guards quickly blocked others from entering, AFP journalists said.

