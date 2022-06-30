UrduPoint.com

WHO Ramps Up Response In Eastern Africa Amid Looming Health Crisis

Published June 30, 2022

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) --:The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday it's intensifying its operations to the looming health crisis in eastern Africa amid acute food insecurity.

Ibrahima Soce Fall, WHO Assistant Director-General for Emergency Response said the health risks in the region are increasing while access to healthcare is deteriorating.

"The cost of inaction is high. While the clear priority is to prevent people from starving, we must simultaneously strengthen our health response to prevent disease and save lives," Fall said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Fall was earlier this week in Nairobi where WHO convened a two-day meeting to plan its response across the seven countries affected by the health emergency -- Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda -- and coordinate with other UN agencies and partners.

The UN health agency said its setting up a hub in Nairobi, from where it will coordinate the response and organize the delivery of life-saving medical supplies to where they are needed most.

These supplies, it said, include medicines, vaccines, as well the medicines and equipment needed to treat children who are severely malnourished.

