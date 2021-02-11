UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Recommends AstraZeneca Vaccine Use Amid Concerns Over Efficacy Against Virus Variant

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccine use amid concerns over efficacy against virus variant

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) decided on Thursday that potential benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University outweigh known and potential risks, amid concerns over its efficacy against the coronavirus variant found in South Africa.

The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) panel said the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine efficacy tended to be higher when the interval between doses was within the four to 12 weeks range.

It also added that although preliminary analyses based on a small sample size in South Africa indicate a marked reduction in vaccine effectiveness against mild and moderate disease, it did not allow a specific assessment of vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19.

As indirect evidence is compatible with protection against severe COVID-19, the situation remains to be demonstrated in ongoing clinical trials and post-implementation evaluations.

In view of this, WHO currently recommends the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine even if the variants are present in a country.

Countries should conduct a benefit-risk assessment according to the local epidemiological situation, including the extent of circulating virus variants.

"We have made a recommendation that even if there is a reduction in the possibility of this vaccine having a full impact in its protection capacity, especially against severe disease, there is no reason not to recommend its use even in countries that have circulation of the variant," said SAGE chair Alejandro Cravioto at a briefing.

Meanwhile, SAGE cautioned that as there are currently no efficacy or safety data for children or adolescents below the age of 18 years, vaccination of individuals below 18 years of age is not recommended until such data are available.

South Africa said recently that the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country would be temporarily put on hold until more "clinically efficacy information" of the vaccine against new COVID-19 variant becomes available. The decision came after a study showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the new variant found in South Africa.

Related Topics

Africa World Oxford South Africa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Colombo

28 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Downgrades Forecast for 2021 Oil Dema ..

9 minutes ago

Minsk Ready to Host Arms Control Negotiations - Lu ..

9 minutes ago

US Sanctions Hamper Work of Humanitarian Organizat ..

9 minutes ago

Three POs arrested in sargodha

9 minutes ago

State-land worth Rs 23.5 bln retrieved so far in S ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.