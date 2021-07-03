UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Recommends Covid Tests In Schools To Avoid Closures

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:10 AM

WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

Copenhagen, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday that Covid-19 tests should be carried out in schools in some circumstances to avoid the "harmful" effects of closures and remote learning.

"The summer months offer a valuable window of opportunity for governments to put in place the right set of measures that will help keep infection rates down and avoid resorting to school closures," Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, said in a statement issued together with UNICEF and UNESCO.

He added that closing schools "as we have seen, have such a harmful effect on the education, social and mental well-being of our children and youth." "We can't allow the pandemic to rob children of their education and development," said Kluge, who has repeatedly called for countries in the WHO's European Region to address dropout rates and health effects linked to distance learning.

According to the new recommendations published on Friday, testing should be prioritised for symptomatic children with acute respiratory infection "of any severity" if they belong to a vulnerable group.

Also asymptomatic close contacts of Covid cases should be considered for testing, the WHO said.

However testing is not recommended if no coronavirus cases have been detected in a school, the WHO said.

The WHO's European Region spans 53 countries and territories and includes several in Central Asia.

For the UN agencies, closing schools "should be considered only as a measure of last resort", when there is an explosion of cases which cannot be controlled by other measures.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Europe Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

13 minutes ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

14 minutes ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

14 minutes ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

14 minutes ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.