UrduPoint.com

WHO Recommends Merck Covid Pill For Non-severe, At-risk Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 09:20 AM

WHO recommends Merck Covid pill for non-severe, at-risk patients

Paris, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended an anti-Covid pill be taken by sufferers who have mild symptoms but are at high risk of hospitalisation, such as older people or the unvaccinated.

The pill, called molnupiravir and developed by US pharmaceutical Merck, is taken as soon as possible after Covid-19 symptoms develop and then for the following five days.

A WHO group of experts said in the British Medical Journal that people with weak immune systems or chronic disease were also recommended to take the pill if they had non-severe Covid.

However "young and healthy patients, including children, and pregnant and breastfeeding women should not be given the drug due to potential harms," they said.

The UN agency's new recommendation was based on the results of six randomised controlled trials involving 4,796 patients, the "largest dataset on this drug so far".

The trials suggested that molnupiravir reduced the risk of going to hospital, with 43 fewer admissions per 1,000 high-risk patients, as well as speeding up the pace at which symptoms cleared up by an average of 3.

4 days.

There was less indication it had an affect on mortality, with just six fewer deaths per 1,000 patients.

The WHO acknowledged "that cost and availability issues associated with molnupiravir may make access to low- and middle-income countries challenging and exacerbate health inequity".

While vaccines remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants.

The only other main anti-Covid pill available is Pfizer's Paxlovid.

However more potential concerns have been raised about Merck's pill, which the US food and Drug Administration has not authorised for under-18s because it could affect bone and cartilage growth.

Related Topics

World United Nations Young Oral May Women Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

11 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

12 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

12 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

12 hours ago
 ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcot ..

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>