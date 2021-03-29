WHO report says Covid likely jumped to humans from animals

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :An international expert mission to Wuhan concluded in a report seen Monday that Covid-19 likely first passed to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal, with investigators all but ruling out a laboratory leak.

The intermediate host hypothesis was deemed "likely to very likely", while the theory that the virus escaped from a lab was seen as "extremely unlikely", according to a copy of the long-awaited final report obtained by AFP before its official release.

The report, drafted by a team of international experts appointed by the World Health Organization and their Chinese counterparts, comes as dramatic infection spikes in Europe have forced a tightening of unpopular restrictions across the continent.

In sharp contrast, people in England were set for what newspapers dubbed "Happy Monday", with stay-at-home orders relaxed as rapid vaccinations appeared to drive down infection rates there.

But as countries rush to vaccinate and stem the spread of Covid-19, the mystery at the very heart of the pandemic -- how the virus that causes the disease first jumped to humans -- remains unsolved.

The report from the international mission to the Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has been keenly anticipated ever since the expert team wrapped up and left China more than a month ago.