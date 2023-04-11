WHO Representative calls on the CS GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :WHO Representative Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on the Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The CS GB welcomed Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala and discussed different initiatives, the government has taken to improve the socio-economic indicators of the region.

He also discussed different activities in the health and education sector for improving both sectors of the area.

The WHO Representative praised the efforts of CS GB in transforming the social sector of GB and appreciated the initiatives taken in that regard.

Moreover, he assured his full assistance and partnership with the Government of GB to expand the initiatives in the social sector.