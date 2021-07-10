UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Who Said What At Wimbledon -- Day 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Who said what at Wimbledon -- Day 11

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Who said what at Wimbledon on Friday, the 11th day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club: "I mean, Berrettini, his first time in Grand Slam finals, he's kind of an underdog there. People also like to see someone win who is an underdog or is not maybe expected to win, is not the favourite to win." -- Novak Djokovic as to whether he will have the majority of the 15,000 crowd on his side as he chases a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam singles title in the final against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.

"Yes, I'd be very happy if he could be my mentor because that would mean he stopped playing!" -- Denis Shapovalov on hearing Novak Djokovic had praised the Canadian in giving him a tough match after the Serb won their semi-final in three hard fought sets.

"I don't know. I will tell them to buy a nice tv if they don't have already because I think it's going to be a special Sunday for all of us." -- Matteo Berrettini on his advice to his fellow Italians ahead of the Wimbledon singles final and the Euro 2020 final later Sunday when Italy play against England.

"I mean, every single service game, he was serving bombs I didn't have many chances, basically probably zero.

" -- Hubert Hurkacz on being at the receiving end of semi-final opponent Matteo Berrettini's serves. The Italian won 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.

"I think it takes a lot to come out and make a statement like that, to say this is what I want to do. I think it's always been on her mind. It's probably on every tennis player's mind that this is the tournament they want to win. But to come out and say it is a big step." -- Craig Tyzzer coach of women's Wimbledon finalist Ashleigh Barty on her stating a few months ago she wanted to win Wimbledon having been afraid to say so before.

"She was 2-5 down first set (against Tamara Zidansek in 1st rd) and something happened. I saw something change. She got up off the chair, different look in her eyes, like a different player."-- Sascha Bajin, coach of Barty's opponent in the final Karolina Pliskova, on the moment his natural pessimism disappeared at The Championships and he realised the Czech player was going to do something special -- she came back in that match from 2-5 to win 7-5, 6-4.

Related Topics

Hearing Tennis Nice Buy Craig Italy Euro Women Sunday 2020 TV All From Coach Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

2 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

1 hour ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

1 hour ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

1 hour ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.