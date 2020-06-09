UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Coronavirus Situation 'worsening' Worldwide

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide

Geneva, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency.

The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with COVID-19 raging in the Americas.

And as mass protests for racial justice sweep across the United States and beyond, the United Nations' health agency urged anyone demonstrating to do so safely.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 403,000 people out of at least seven million infected since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

After East Asia, Europe became the epicentre of the disease, but has now been overtaken by the Americas.

"Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

"More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported -- the most in a single day so far.

He said that almost 75 percent of Sunday's cases came from 10 countries -- mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

- Protest 'safely' - Tedros said that in countries where the situation was improving, "the biggest threat is now complacency", adding that "most people globally are still susceptible to infection".

"More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," he said.

Turning to the wave of protests sparked by killing of George Floyd on May 25, Tedros encouraged active surveillance of the virus to ensure it does not rebound, especially in the context of mass gatherings.

"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds," he said.

"We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely.

"As much as possible, keep at least one metre from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest." "Stay home if you are sick and contact a health care provider," he added.

- Quarantine protesters? - The WHO has continually stressed the importance of tracing those who may have come into sustained, close contact with an infected person.

The WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan said someone who had been at a mass protest did not necessarily meet the technical definition of a contact.

"It comes back down to local public health analysis and local risk management," he said.

"There may be situations with mass gatherings where local public health officials, on the basis of an abundance of caution, could advise people either to quarantine or to get tested." Ryan added: "We would hope that in any mass gathering now... people who have had now four to five months to really internalise, that someone who is unwell... should really be at home and not engaged in any public activity.

"But we would always defer to national and sub-national authorities if they wish and need to take necessary public health actions that are based on risk assessment, that are based on scientific evidence."Tedros meanwhile said that the WHO had so far shipped more than five million items of personal protective equipment to 110 countries.

The global health body aims to ship more than 129 million items of PPE to 126 nations.

Related Topics

Protest World United Nations Europe China George Geneva United States May December Sunday All From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

21 minutes ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

21 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.