WHO Says COVID-19 Remains An International Emergency
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM
GENEVA, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) --:The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, according to media reports.
