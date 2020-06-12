UrduPoint.com
WHO Says COVID-positive Mothers Should Breastfeed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :New mothers infected with COVID-19 should generally continue breastfeeding and should not be separated from their babies, the World Health Organization said Friday, stressing that the benefits outweighed the risks.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference that the UN health agency had thoroughly investigated the risks of women transmitting the new coronavirus to their babies when breastfeeding.

"We know that children are at relatively low-risk of COVID-19, but are at high risk of numerous other diseases and conditions that breastfeeding prevents," he said.

"Based on the available evidence, WHO's advice is that the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh any potential risks of transmission of COVID-19," he added.

