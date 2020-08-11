UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Delay Routine Dental Work Due To Virus Risk

Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Tuesday that routine, non-essential dental work should be delayed until COVID-19 transmission rates drop sufficiently, cautioning against procedures that produce aerosol spray from patients' mouths.

The WHO said check-ups, dental cleanings and preventive care could be postponed, as it released guidance for dentists on how to minimise the risk of transmission during the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations health agency said now that dental services had begun to resume in many countries, several procedures could be done in a way that minimised aerosol, or micro-droplets that hang in the air.

"WHO advises that routine non-essential oral health care -- which usually includes oral health check-ups, dental cleanings and preventive care -- be delayed until there has been sufficient reduction in COVID-19 transmission rates from community transmission to cluster cases," the guidance says.

"The same applies to aesthetic dental treatments. However, urgent or emergency oral health care interventions that are vital for preserving a person's oral functioning, managing severe pain or securing quality of life should be provided."The WHO said that if possible, patients should be remotely screened before their appointments.

The interim guidance, dated August 3, was aired by the WHO on Tuesday.

