UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Divided World Cannot Defeat Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

WHO says divided world cannot defeat pandemic

Geneva, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that a divided planet could not conquer the coronavirus crisis, after the US formally started its withdrawal from the UN agency.

"We cannot defeat this pandemic as a divided world... Together is the solution unless we want to give the advantage to the enemy, to the virus that has taken the world hostage," he said at the agency's Geneva headquarters.

Related Topics

World United Nations Geneva From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

4 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

21 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

24 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.