WHO says divided world cannot defeat pandemic

Geneva, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that a divided planet could not conquer the coronavirus crisis, after the US formally started its withdrawal from the UN agency.

"We cannot defeat this pandemic as a divided world... Together is the solution unless we want to give the advantage to the enemy, to the virus that has taken the world hostage," he said at the agency's Geneva headquarters.