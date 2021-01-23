UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says Fabric Facemasks Still Work Against Virus Variants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 10:40 AM

WHO says fabric facemasks still work against virus variants

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Saturday it had no plans to change its guidance recommending fabric facemasks as new coronavirus variants spread, because the mutated strains are transmitted in the same way.

Germany and Austria have made medical masks mandatory on public transport and in shops -- allowing only surgical or FFP2 masks, rather than fabric -- amid concerns over the threat posed by the rapidly-spreading new virus mutations.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, said some of the new variants "may have increased transmissibility", but that from studies in Britain and South Africa of the mutations detected there, "we have no indication that the modes of transmission has changed. It spreads the same way".

The WHO advises that "non-medical, fabric masks can be used by the general public under the age of 60 and who do not have underlying health conditions".

Meanwhile it recommends medical masks for health workers in clinical settings; anyone feeling unwell, awaiting Covid-19 test results or having positive; and people caring for a suspected or confirmed case.

They are also recommended for people aged 60 or over, or with underlying conditions, due to their higher risk of serious illness.

Van Kerkhove told a press conference in Geneva that the UN health agency does not plan to shift its position.

"Countries are free to make decisions as they see fit," she said.

"We will continue to look at the evidence that we have seen, but from the data that we have seen from the countries that have these virus variants, there is no change in the modes of transmission.

"If anything changes, we will modify and we will update (guidance) accordingly." She said fabric facemasks should be made of three layers to provide adequate protection.

The inner layer should be water-absorbent, such as cotton; the middle layer should be from a material like non-woven polypropylene, and acts as a filter; while the outer layer should be water-resistant, such as polyester, according to WHO guidance.

But such facemasks are only one tool in reducing the spread of the virus, and no one solution alone would get the pandemic under control, Van Kerkhove said.

As for medical masks, required by health workers, she said global shortages remained a concern.

"The shortage issue has improved over time, but it is still not completely fixed," she said.

Related Topics

Shortage World United Nations Geneva Same Van Lead Austria South Africa May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 January 2021

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Shabab Al Ahli clinch fifth Super Cup title

9 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

10 hours ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

11 hours ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.