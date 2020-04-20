UrduPoint.com
WHO Says Has Been 'warning From Day One' About Virus

WHO says has been 'warning from day one' about virus

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization insisted Monday that it had been warning from the very start about the dangers of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 164,000 people globally.

"We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva, after facing scathing criticism from Washington which has accused the agency of initially downplaying the pandemic.

