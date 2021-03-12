WHO says no link between blood clots and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to continue administering doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, saying there are no indications it is linked to the blood clots that have been reported in recent days.

The development comes after several European countries suspended the rollout of the jab as a precaution.

"As of 9 March, there have been over 268 million doses of vaccine delivered since the start of the pandemic, and based on data reported – that's data reported to WHO by national governments - no causes of death have been found or been caused by COVID-19 vaccines to date", WHO Spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said.

Speaking via videoconference in Geneva, Dr Harris noted that the WHO's independent expert global advisory board, SAGE, was currently assessing reports on the AstraZeneca vaccine and that those findings would be made public as soon as they were available.

Blood clotting episodes are common in people "so it's not clear if this was something that was going to happen", or whether the vaccine was responsible, the WHO spokesperson explained.

"A causal relationship ….has not been shown", she said, while also underscoring that the European Union medical agencies' risk assessment committee, Pharmacovigilance, had also decided that the vaccine's benefits "continue to outweigh the risks".

"The panel had taken the position that the jab should continue to be administered, while an investigation of cases of these thrombo-embolic events is ongoing", Dr Harris continued.

Countries that have reportedly paused their inoculation campaigns include Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania Norway, Iceland and Thailand.

According to the WHO COVID-19 vaccine tracker, there are 81 vaccines in clinical development and more than 180 in the pre-clinical development phase.

To date, WHO has approved two vaccines for emergency use against COVID-19: the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine - approved on 31 December 2020 – and two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, on 15 February 2021.

The Chinese Sinovac jab is currently in the last stage of clinical evaluation and may be approved for use by the end of the month, Dr Harris said "Certainly, we are looking at the Chinese vaccine and there is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to consider, and we are looking at a number of others," she added.

As of Friday 12 March, there have been 118,058,503 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,621,046 deaths, reported to the UN health agency.

The highest number of cases of confirmed infection continues to be in the Americas, with 52,386,995, followed by Europe (40,438,291), South-East Asia (13,819,871), Eastern Mediterranean (6,793,641), Africa (2,924,244) and Western Pacific (1,694,716).