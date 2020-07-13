WHO says no return to normality for foreseeable future in pandemic

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The WHO warned Monday that too many countries were going in the wrong direction in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and there could be no going back to normality any time soon.

"I want to be straight with you: there will be no return to the 'old normal' for the foreseeable future," the World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

