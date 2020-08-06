UrduPoint.com
WHO Says 'vaccine Nationalism' Cannot Beat Virus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Geneva, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization Thursday warned against "vaccine nationalism," saying vaccine-hogging richer countries would not be safe coronavirus havens if poor nations remained exposed.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would be in the interest of richer nations to ensure that any vaccines eventually produced to protect against the new coronavirus were shared globally.

"Vaccine nationalism is not good, it will not help us," he told the Aspen Security Forum in the United States, via video-link from the WHO's headquarters in Geneva.

"For the world to recover faster, it has to recover together, because it's a globalised world: the economies are intertwined. Part of the world or a few countries cannot be a safe haven and recover.

"The damage from COVID-19 could be less when those countries who... have the funding commit to this.

"They are not giving charity to others: they are doing it for themselves, because when the rest of the world recovers and opens up, they also benefit."He said the existence of the deadly respiratory disease anywhere put lives and livelihoods at risk everywhere.

