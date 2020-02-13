UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says 'way Too Early' To Predict End Of Novel Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

WHO says 'way too early' to predict end of novel coronavirus

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The UN health agency on Wednesday cautioned it was "way too early" to say whether COVID-19 might have peaked or when it might end, following a drop in the number of new cases.

"I think it's way too early to try to predict the beginning, the middle or the end of this epidemic right now," Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

1 hour ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

56 minutes ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

56 minutes ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

2 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

2 hours ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.