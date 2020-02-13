WHO says 'way too early' to predict end of novel coronavirus

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The UN health agency on Wednesday cautioned it was "way too early" to say whether COVID-19 might have peaked or when it might end, following a drop in the number of new cases.

"I think it's way too early to try to predict the beginning, the middle or the end of this epidemic right now," Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, told reporters.