UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Says 'will Not Endorse' Vaccine If Not Safe, Effective

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

WHO says 'will not endorse' vaccine if not safe, effective

Geneva, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization insisted Friday it would never endorse a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over the rush to develop a jab for Covid-19.

Across the globe, governments are hoping to deploy a vaccine as soon as possible against the virus, which has infected well over 26 million people, killed hundreds of thousands, upended millions of lives and wreaked havoc on the global economy.

"WHO will not endorse a vaccine that is not effective and safe," the organisation's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

Tedros welcomed several candidate vaccines for Covid-19 having moved to advanced stages of testing, and voiced hope that one would soon become available "so that the world can get back to normal." But while the WHO has said it expects to see results from a range of Phase III final-stage trials by the end of the year, it on Friday tempered hopes that a vaccine is imminent, saying widespread vaccination is not expected to begin until the middle of 2021.

Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait for months or years to verify that vaccine candidates are safe and efficacious.

But as the pandemic continues to take a devastating toll, there has been massive pressure to roll out a vaccine quickly, sparking concerns that testing standards could be lowered.

"They will only be used when they are found to be effective and safe. That I would like to assure the world," Tedros said, stressing that standards are ensured by WHO and national health authorities.

The WHO chief meanwhile took issue with the so-called anti-vax movement, stressing that they might be able to "build narratives to fight against vaccines, but the track record of vaccines tells its own story."He pointed to how vaccines over the decades helped eradicate smallpox and nearly eradicate polio, and recently making it possible to end a deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Please go to the track record of vaccines and have a look for yourselves. Especially parents... and see how vaccines actually changed the world," he said.

Related Topics

World Polio Congo From Million

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

57 minutes ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

3 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

3 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

1 hour ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

1 hour ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.