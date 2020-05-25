WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment over safety concerns

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:10 PM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that it had "temporarily" suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.
The decision came after the publication last week of a study in the Lancet indicating that the using the drug on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, adding that the WHO-backed trials had been "suspended while the safety is reviewed."