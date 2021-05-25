UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO, Switzerland To Launch Facility For Sharing Pathogen Samples

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

WHO, Switzerland to launch facility for sharing pathogen samples

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Swiss Confederation will launch the first facility to share rapidly virus and pathogen samples between laboratories worldwide, as the WHO BioHub Facility was approved through a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday.

"Close international collaboration to ensure the timely sharing of epidemiological and clinical data as well as biological materials is of utmost importance," said Alain Berset, Swiss Federal Councillor for Home Affairs.

The BioHub Facility will be used as a center for storing, sequencing and preparing pathogens to be distributed to laboratories across the world.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and other outbreaks and epidemics have underscored the importance of rapidly sharing pathogens to help the global scientific community assess the risk and develop countermeasures such as diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press release.

According to plan, the BioHub will start with a pilot phase to share samples of COVID-19-related materials. The WHO predicted that it will share other pathogens and connect laboratories by 2022.

Related Topics

World Share

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

39 minutes ago

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Cl ..

17 minutes ago

French shares close 0.35 pct higher

17 minutes ago

Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers in Prison for Mai ..

17 minutes ago

Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace A ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over R ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.