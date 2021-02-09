UrduPoint.com
WHO Team Probing Covid Origins In China To Brief Media Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

WHO team probing Covid origins in China to brief media Tuesday

Geneva, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :An international team of experts who have been in China for the past month to help investigate Covid's origins will speak with the media in Wuhan on Tuesday, the WHO said.

"The international team working to understand the origins of the Covid-19 virus is completing its four weeks stay in Wuhan, China and together with their Chinese colleagues will participate in a press conference," the World Health Organization said Monday.

