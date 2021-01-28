UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Team To Start Wuhan Virus Probe Under Global Glare

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:21 PM

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A team of experts from the World Health Organization left quarantine in Wuhan on Thursday to begin a heavily scrutinised probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, after Washington urged a "robust and clear" investigation.

The group started a two-week quarantine on arrival on January 14 in the central Chinese city where the first known cluster of virus cases emerged in late 2019.

Wearing masks, they peered at the ranks of waiting media from the window of a bus which whisked them from the quarantine to another hotel on Thursday -- although it was not immediately clear when and where their investigation will start.

"So proud to graduate from our 14 days.

.. no-one went stir crazy & we've been v productive," tweeted team member Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global NGO focused on infectious disease prevention.

The virus is believed to have come from bats and to have initially spread from a wet market in Wuhan where wild animals were sold as food.

The WHO insists the visit will be tightly tethered to the science of how the virus -- which has killed more than two million people -- jumped from animals to humans.

But in a sign of the political baggage attached to their mission, US President Joe Biden's new administration weighed in before the experts had even finished quarantine.

Related Topics

World China Washington Hotel Visit Wuhan Alliance January 2019 Market Media From Million

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

10 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

11 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

11 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

41 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

41 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.