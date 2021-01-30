UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Team Visits Wuhan Hospital That Took In First Covid-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that took in first Covid-19 patients

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The team of World Health Organization experts investigating the origins of the coronavirus met staff Saturday at the Wuhan hospital which received the first confirmed Covid-19 cases, on day two of fieldwork on their highly scrutinised visit to China.

The group was driven to the Jinyintan Hospital, the first hospital to receive officially-diagnosed Covid-19 patients in late 2019, as the horrors of the virus emerged in the central Chinese city.

Details of the trip have been scant so far, with the media kept at arm's length and information on the itinerary dribbling out via tweets from the WHO experts.

In a tweet, team member Peter Daszak welcomed the hospital visit as an "Important opportunity to talk directly w/ medics who were on the ground at that critical time fighting COVID!" The mission comes with heavy political baggage.

On Friday, the WHO's emergencies director Micheal Ryan sought to manage expectations.

Success "is not measured necessarily in absolutely finding a source on the first mission", he told a news conference in Geneva.

"This is a complicated business, but what we need to do is gather all of the data.

.. and come to an assessment as to how much more we know about the origins of the disease and what further studies may be needed to elucidate that." The WHO insists the probe will stick tightly to the science behind how the virus jumped from animals -- believed to be bats -- to humans.

The team is expected to visit the Huanan market believed to have been the first major cluster of infections, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and other labs, in what the WHO's Ryan described as a "very busy, busy schedule".

Since seeping beyond China's borders, the pandemic has ripped across the world killing more than two million people and wrecking economies.

China, with a relatively low reported death toll of 4,636, has bounced back. It has swiftly locked down areas where any cases are found, tested millions and restricted travel to snuff out the crisis.

The Chinese economy grew by 2.3 percent despite the outbreak last year.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Friday flagged the WHO visit as "a part of global research" into the pandemic.

"It is not an investigation," Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Related Topics

World Business China Visit Wuhan Geneva May 2019 Market Media All From Allied Rental Modarba Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 January 2021

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

11 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.