WHO: There may never be a COVID-19 'silver bullet'

Geneva, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that there might never be a "silver bullet" answer to the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.

"There is no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.