WHO To Fund Creation Of Much-needed Central Lab In Lebanon: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

WHO to fund creation of much-needed central lab in Lebanon: minister

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:Lebanon announced on Monday that the World Health Organization (WHO) has agreed to fund the creation of a Central Laboratory for food and drug testing.

Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad told a press conference that the WHO has signed a funding agreement with Lebanon to create the lab, "which we hope can be realized during the course of this year.

"A project to build the Central Laboratory was presented by the former health minister in 2018 but has since remained on paper.

Since the 1990s, there has been no regulator in Lebanon responsible for testing locally developed and imported drugs by unified criteria, and all necessary food safety testing.

