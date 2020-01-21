UrduPoint.com
WHO To Hold Emergency Meeting As SARS-like Virus Spreads In Asia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:00 AM

WHO to hold emergency meeting as SARS-like virus spreads in Asia

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Monday that a key emergency committee would meet this week to discuss a new SARS-like virus spreading across China after it reached three other Asian countries.

The WHO panel will meet in Geneva on Wednesday to determine whether to declare the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern" -- a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.

