WHO To Launch Mask Challenge With Partners This Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

WHO to launch mask challenge with partners this week

GENEVA, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) will launch a mask challenge this week with partners from around the world to encourage people to send in photos of themselves wearing a mask, the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Monday.

"As well as hand sanitizer, I carry a mask with me all the time and use it when I'm in places where there are crowds," said Tedros at a virtual press conference from Geneva, noting "By wearing a mask, you're sending a powerful message to those around you that we're all in this together."According to the WHO chief, the mask has come to represent solidarity, as well as being one of the key tools to stop COVID-19.

"Like the stagehands and HealthyAtHome challenges, we're going to be spreading further positive messages about how everyone has a role to play in breaking chains of transmission," he added.

