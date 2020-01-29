UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO To Send Int'l Experts To China Over Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

WHO to send int'l experts to China over novel coronavirus outbreak

GENEVA, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that it will send international experts to China as soon as possible to increase understanding of the novel coronavirus outbreak situation and guide the global counter-epidemic efforts.

The announcement came after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with the Chinese leaders in Beijing earlier in the day.

The two sides agreed that the WHO will send international experts to China to work with its Chinese counterparts to enhance understanding of the epidemic and guide the global counter-epidemic efforts, the WHO said in a statement.

"Stopping the spread of this virus both in China and globally is WHO's highest priority," said Tedros, appreciating China's serious attitude towards the epidemic, especially the commitment from top leaders and the transparency demonstrated, including sharing data and genetic sequence of the virus.

The WHO is working closely with the Chinese government to take measures to understand the virus and limit its spread, he said, adding that the organization will continue to work side-by-side with China and other countries to protect people's health and safety.

The WHO delegation highly appreciated China's actions in response to the outbreak, including its swiftness in identifying the virus and openness to sharing information with the WHO and other countries, according to the announcement.

Though much remains to be understood about the novel coronavirus, including its source of infection and spreading extent in China, most cases reported so far have been relatively mild, with around 20 percent of the infected people experiencing severe illness, the WHO said.

There is an urgent need to better understand the transmissibility and severity of the virus to guide other countries to take appropriate counter-measures, it added.

Related Topics

World China Guide Beijing From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

56 minutes ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.