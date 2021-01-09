UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Urges Rich Countries To Stop Jumping Vaccine Queue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

WHO urges rich countries to stop jumping vaccine queue

Geneva, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Friday urged rich countries to stop jumping the queue and cutting their own deals with manufacturers to hog the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that right from the outset, wealthier nations had snapped up most of the supply of multiple vaccine products -- potentially bumping up the price for everyone else battling the coronavirus pandemic.

He called on states that have booked excess vaccine doses to free them up for the globally-shared Covax programme, which aims to distribute vaccines equitably around the world, regardless of wealth.

"There's a clear problem that low- and most middle-income countries are not receiving the vaccine yet," Tedros told a virtual news conference from WHO's headquarters in Geneva.

"At the outset, rich countries have bought up the majority of the supply of multiple vaccines." Tedros said 42 countries had started rolling out their Covid-19 vaccination programme -- 36 high-income nations and six middle-income states.

"I urge countries that have contracted more vaccines than they will need, and are controlling the global supply, to also donate and release them to Covax immediately, which is ready today to roll out quickly," he said.

"And I urge countries and manufacturers to stop making bilateral deals at the expense of Covax.

"No country is exceptional and should cut the queue and vaccinate all their population, while some remain with no supply of the vaccine." - 'Zero percent' - Covax, the WHO co-led globally-pooled vaccine procurement and distribution effort, has struck agreements for two billion vaccine doses.

It aims to secure vaccines for 20 percent of the population in each participating country by the end of the year, with funding covered for the 92 lower- and lower-middle income economies involved in the scheme.

The facility is awaiting delivery on contracts for two billion doses of vaccines and has first refusal on another billion.

Bruce Aylward, the WHO lead on Covax, said the vaccine distribution so far had left vulnerable older people and front-line health workers in poorer countries more exposed to the virus.

"They are not being protected at the same rates," he said.

"Fifty percent of the high-income countries in the world are vaccinating today. Zero percent of the low-income countries are vaccinating. That is not equitable." - China mission access unresolved - The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 1.9 million people and more than 88 million cases have been recorded since the outbreak emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations.

A 10-member expert mission to China was meant to arrive this week to visit Wuhan and investigate the origins of the pandemic.

However, with some team members on their way, Beijing suddenly told the WHO that the experts' permission to enter the country had not been finalised.

"We are in touch with Chinese officials and they agreed to share with us the specific dates for the travel in the next few days." Tedros said.

"We are also advised that the visa and other needs are on their way.

"But we expect to fix travel dates next week."

Related Topics

World China Visit Wuhan Beijing Geneva Same Lead Price December Visa 2019 All From Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WCLA to join hands for conservation work of church ..

10 minutes ago

World food price index rises for seventh month run ..

10 minutes ago

Lebanon's Hariri pays unannounced visit to Erdogan ..

10 minutes ago

Finnish, Lithuanian Prime Ministers Discussed Rela ..

10 minutes ago

Austria papers under fire for ad against virus mea ..

10 minutes ago

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.