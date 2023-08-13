Open Menu

WHO Urges Swift Action As Dengue Cases Surge In Bangladesh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DHAKA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) --:As a significant surge in dengue fever cases has gripped Bangladesh, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for efforts to control the mosquito vector population and minimize individual exposure such as using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeved clothes.

The outbreak, which escalated rapidly since late June, has seen a total of 69,483 confirmed cases and 327 related deaths between Jan. 1 and Aug. 7, with a case fatality rate of 0.47 percent, according to a report released by the WHO on Friday. It said the cases were reported from all 64 districts in the South Asian country.

In July, 43,854 cases and 204 deaths were reported, accounting for 63 percent of the total cases and 62 percent of the deaths. The sharp increase in numbers is unprecedented compared to the past five years, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing outbreak, said the WHO.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," the WHO said.

