UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Vaccine Advisers Say 2nd Pfizer Covid Jab May Be Delayed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

WHO vaccine advisers say 2nd Pfizer Covid jab may be delayed

Geneva, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The WHO's vaccine advisory group said Tuesday that the second Pfizer-BioNTech anti-Covid-19 vaccine dose could, in exceptional circumstances, be administered a few weeks beyond the recommended 21-28 days.

"SAGE made a provision for countries in exceptional circumstances of vaccine supply constraints and epidemiologic settings, to delay the administration of the second dose for a few weeks in order to maximise the number of individuals benefiting from a first dose," Alejandro Cravioto, chair of the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation, told a news conference.

Related Topics

World From

Recent Stories

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

44 minutes ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

44 minutes ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

25 minutes ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

25 minutes ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

25 minutes ago

OPEC Confirms Only Russia, Kazakhstan Allowed to B ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.