WHO vaccine advisers say 2nd Pfizer Covid jab may be delayed

Geneva, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The WHO's vaccine advisory group said Tuesday that the second Pfizer-BioNTech anti-Covid-19 vaccine dose could, in exceptional circumstances, be administered a few weeks beyond the recommended 21-28 days.

"SAGE made a provision for countries in exceptional circumstances of vaccine supply constraints and epidemiologic settings, to delay the administration of the second dose for a few weeks in order to maximise the number of individuals benefiting from a first dose," Alejandro Cravioto, chair of the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation, told a news conference.