WHO 'very concerned' about migrants stranded in Belarus

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said on Friday it was "very concerned" about the health situation of thousands of migrants stranded in Belarus amid a border standoff with the European Union.

We urge "all states to protect the right to health of refugees and migrants along the Belarusian border, many of whom need medical assistance," said WHO Europe director Hans Kluge.