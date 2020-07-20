WHO 'very concerned' at 'acceleration' of coronavirus spread in Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization on Monday voiced alarm at the spread of COVID-19 in Africa, warning South Africa's surging numbers could be a "precursor" for outbreaks across the continent.

"I am very concerned right now that we are beginning to see an acceleration of disease in Africa," WHO's emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a virtual press conference.

