UrduPoint.com

WHO Warns Of Covid Medical Waste Threat

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

WHO warns of Covid medical waste threat

Geneva, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the vast amount of waste produced in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic posed a threat to human and environmental health.

The tens of thousands of tonnes of extra medical waste had put a huge strain on healthcare waste management systems, the WHO said in a report.

The extra waste is "threatening human and environmental health and exposing a dire need to improve waste management practices", the UN health agency said.

As countries scrambled to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to cope with the crisis, less attention was paid to disposing of Covid-19 health care waste safely and sustainably, the WHO said.

The report looked at the 1.5 billion units -- approximately 87,000 tonnes -- of PPE procured between March 2020 and November 2021, and shipped out to countries via the United Nations system -- a small fraction of the global total.

Most of this equipment has likely ended up as waste, the WHO said.

"It is absolutely vital to provide health workers with the right PPE. But it is also vital to ensure that it can be used safely without impacting on the surrounding environment," said WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan.

Furthermore, over 140 million test kits have been shipped, with the potential to generate 2,600 tonnes of mainly plastic, non-infectious waste and 731,000 litres of chemical waste.

Approximately 97 percent of plastic waste from tests is incinerated, the report said.

And the first eight billion Covid-19 vaccine doses administered globally produced 144,000 tonnes of additional waste such as syringes, needles and safety boxes.

The WHO does not recommend using gloves for vaccine injections but the report said it appeared to be common practice.

Gloves, in terms of volume, constitute the greatest proportion of PPE waste of all items procured by the UN, the report said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Needles March November 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed ..

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creativ ..

12 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

14 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more ..

Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

15 minutes ago
 Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festiva ..

Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festival celebrations

15 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Fina ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Financial System Under Control

15 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electr ..

Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electricity - Tajik Energy Holding

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>