UrduPoint.com

WHO Warns Of Covid 'tsunami' As Omicron Fuels Record Surges

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 10:10 AM

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again.

Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark.

The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse." The variant has already started to overwhelm some hospitals in the United States, the hardest-hit nation where the seven-day average of new cases hit 265,427, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Harvard epidemiologist and immunologist Michael Mina tweeted that the count was likely just the "tip of the iceberg" with the true number likely far higher because of a shortage of tests.

But there was some hope as data indicated a decoupling of the number of cases and hospitalisations.

"We should not become complacent," top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said Wednesday, but "all indications point to a lesser severity of Omicron".

At a drive-through virus testing site in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, there were long lines of cars with people waiting to provide samples.

"Half of my family has it, you know this new variant is very, very spreadable, like way more spreadable than the first time around," said resident Victoria Sierralta.

"It's like we're back in like the first stage of Covid. It's absolutely crazy."

Related Topics

Tsunami Shortage World France Victoria Same Miami Florida United States Denmark SITE March 2020 Family All Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2021

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

10 hours ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

10 hours ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.