WHO warns of 'toxic mix' of low vaccine coverage and testing

Geneva, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization Wednesday warned a "toxic mix" at the global level of low vaccination coverage and testing rates was creating fertile breeding ground for new Covid-19 variants.

"Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage and very low testing -- a recipe for breeding and amplifying variants," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.