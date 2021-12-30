UrduPoint.com

WHO Warns Of "tsunami Of Cases" From Omicron, Delta

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM

GENEVA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:The World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned on Wednesday that the more transmissible Omicron together with the currently circulating Delta variants might lead to "a tsunami of cases," putting immense pressure on national health systems.

Recapping WHO's response since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing that he's "highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta -- is leading to a tsunami of cases.

" "This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse and again disrupting lives and livelihoods," he said, citing the pressure as not only new COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization but also a large number of health workers getting sick themselves.

Tedros reiterated his concern over a recent narrative that Omicron has been causing milder or less severe diseases.

"But we are undermining the other side at the same time -- it

