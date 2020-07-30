WHO warns over virus risk to young people

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization warned Thursday that spikes in coronavirus transmission in a number of countries were being driven by young people "letting down their guard".

"Young people are not invincible," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva, stressing that "Young people can get infected and young people can die... Young people must take the same precautions."