WHO warns virus may be here to stay as toll nears 300,000

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organization has warned, as the global death toll from the disease nears 300,000.

There were also gloomy forecasts from the US Federal Reserve, which said prolonged shutdowns to stem the spread of the virus could cause lasting economic damage in America.

The United States logged more than 1,800 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the nation's total to 84,059.