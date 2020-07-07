WHO wishes Bolsonaro swift recovery from coronavirus

Geneva, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization sent its best wishes to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after he was diagnosed Tuesday with the coronavirus, saying it "brings home the reality of this virus.

"No-one is special in that regard: we are all potentially exposed," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual press conference, adding: "We wish Mr Bolsonaro and his family the best."